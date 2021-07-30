Seoul stocks slip on losses in tech stocks
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks fell nearly 1 percent late Friday morning, driven by losses in technology stocks amid uncertainties over China's clampdown on its tech firms.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 30.99 points, or 0.96 percent, to 3,211.66 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start on investors' attempt to cash in recent gains.
Stocks steeply fell in the late afternoon, tracking overall tech losses in the Asian stock markets, including Hong Kong, China and Japan. The loss came in the wake of China's move to overhaul its tech firms and property market earlier this week.
Auto, bio and tech large caps declined in Seoul, leading the KOSPI's retreat.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.88 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.35 percent, and internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.46 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 0.6 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 1.98 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,146.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.15 won from the previous session's close.
