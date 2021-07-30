Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korea rescues drifting fishing boat from Russian waters

12:03 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's oceans ministry said Friday it has rescued a fishing boat drifting in Russian waters by dispatching a state-owned patrol ship.

The 82-ton boat with seven people on board was fishing for squid before reporting a malfunction in its engine to the South Korean authorities, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The rescued boat is expected to arrive at the island of Ulleung in the East Sea later in the afternoon.

South Korea earlier secured the right to catch 41,260 tons of fish in the Russian exclusive economic zone (EEZ) this year.

Currently, 17 South Korean ships are operating in Russian waters, with the total number of fishing boats crossing the border expected to reach 56 by the end of November.

A state-owned vessel rescues a South Korean fishing boat drifting in Russian waters in this photo released by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on July 30, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK