LX International Q2 net income up 426.1 pct to 111 bln won
13:04 July 30, 2021
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 111 billion won (US$96.7 million), up 426.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 125.8 billion won, up 315.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 71.5 percent to 3.95 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)