Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LX International Q2 net income up 426.1 pct to 111 bln won

13:04 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 111 billion won (US$96.7 million), up 426.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 125.8 billion won, up 315.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 71.5 percent to 3.95 trillion won.

The operating profit was 1.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK