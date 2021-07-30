(Olympics) Moon congratulates judoka, fencers on Olympic medals

Go to Contents
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent congratulatory messages Friday to a South Korean judo player and the members of the country's male sabre fencing team for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a message for Cho Guham, Moon thanked him for bringing great joy to the people by winning a silver medal in the men's 100kg judo contest.

Moon mentioned his final match with Aaron Wolf of Japan the previous day.

"It was a game where your speed, endurance and manners shined," the president noted in the message also posted on social media.

Cho Guham of South Korea (L) holds the hands of Aaron Wolf of Japan after the final match of the men's 100kg judo contest in the Tokyo Olympics on July 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

Moon also congratulated the members of the fencing squad on winning gold.

"I am more proud of you now that it represents a splendid achievement" as the second straight gold of South Korea's Olympic sabre fencing team, he added in a note each for Kim Jung-hwan, Gu Bon-gil, Kim Jun-ho and Oh Sang-uk.

South Korean fencers -- Kim Jun-ho (from L), Oh Sang-uk, Gu Bon-gil and Kim Jung-hwan -- pose with their gold medals upon arriving at the Incheon International Airport on July 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

