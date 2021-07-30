(Olympics) S. Korean archer Kang Chae-young eliminated in individual event
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean archer Kang Chae-young was eliminated in the individual event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, losing a chance to win her second gold medal in Japan.
Kang lost to Elena Osipova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by the set score of 7-1 in the quarterfinals of the women's individual event at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.
In an individual match, archers each shoot three arrows per set. A set win is worth two points and a tie is good for one point. The first to reach six points is the winner.
Kang had earlier won gold in the women's team event. Her teammate An San is scheduled to compete in the quarterfinals later in the day.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)