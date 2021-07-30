Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Olympics

(Olympics) S. Korean archer Kang Chae-young eliminated in individual event

15:00 July 30, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean archer Kang Chae-young was eliminated in the individual event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, losing a chance to win her second gold medal in Japan.

Kang lost to Elena Osipova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by the set score of 7-1 in the quarterfinals of the women's individual event at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

Kang Chae-young of South Korea shoots her arrow during her women's individual archery quarterfinals match against Elena Osipova of the Russian Olympic Committee at the Tokyo Olympics at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Yonhap)

In an individual match, archers each shoot three arrows per set. A set win is worth two points and a tie is good for one point. The first to reach six points is the winner.

Kang had earlier won gold in the women's team event. Her teammate An San is scheduled to compete in the quarterfinals later in the day.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK