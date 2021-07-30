Gap widens between ruling, main opposition parties in preference poll by Gallup
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Public support for South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) rose to 35 percent, while that for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) remained at 28 percent, a Gallup Korea survey showed Friday.
In the three-day poll of 1,000 voters nationwide Tuesday, the portion of those who have a favorable view of the DP gained 2 percentage points from a week earlier.
The PPP's approval rating was unchanged at 28 percent, with the gap widened to a level beyond the margin of error, which is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, for the first time in nine weeks in the pollster's tracking survey.
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating remained flat at 40 percent and 53 percent of respondents disapproved of his leadership, up 2 percentage points.
