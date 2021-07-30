Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Green Cross Q2 net profit down 46 pct to 7.5 bln won

15:15 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 7.5 billion won (US$6.5 million), down 46 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 28.8 percent on-year to 11.1 billion won. Sales increased 7.7 percent to 387.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 45.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK