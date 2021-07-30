Green Cross Q2 net profit down 46 pct to 7.5 bln won
15:15 July 30, 2021
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 7.5 billion won (US$6.5 million), down 46 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 28.8 percent on-year to 11.1 billion won. Sales increased 7.7 percent to 387.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 45.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)