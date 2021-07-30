Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q2
15:38 July 30, 2021
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 447.4 billion won (US$388.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 437.9 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 707.7 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 1.4 percent to 1.71 trillion won.
The operating loss was 82.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
