Mando shifts to profits in Q2
15:50 July 30, 2021
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 80.4 billion won (US$69.9 million), swinging from a loss of 111.9 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 76.7 billion, compared with a loss of 75.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 46.8 percent to 1.48 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
