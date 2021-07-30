Hyosung TNC shifts to black in Q2
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 299.6 billion won (US$260.4 million), turning from a loss of 19.5 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 387.1 billion, compared with a loss of 8.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 112.9 percent to 2.14 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
