(Olympics) S. Korea on cusp of archery sweep after women's individual title
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Four down, one to go.
South Korea has so far won all four gold medals up for grabs in the archery competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The country won the mixed team, women's team and men's team titles, and An San, a member of both the mixed and women's squads, added an individual title on Friday at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo.
It now falls on Kim Woo-jin, the lone man left standing, to complete the historic, 5-for-5 sweep in the men's individual event on Saturday.
Kim Je-deok and Oh Jin-hyek have long been eliminated from the men's bracket. Kim will face Khairul Anuar Mohamad of Malaysia in the round of 16 at the start of his quest.
South Korea has produced the past two men's individual champions: Oh in 2012 and Ku Bon-chan in 2016.
South Korea also swept all archery gold medals in 2016, but there were only four events then, sans the mixed team event.
Some history has already been made with An's gold on Friday. She is the first archer to win three gold medals at a single Olympics. No other athlete has won three gold medals so far at the Tokyo Olympics.
