14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War

"As seen in the case of the H.R.826, "Divided Families Reunification Act," that was unanimously passed by the House of Representative despite having only 27 endorsements since its submission on Feb. 4, the bill (Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act) too will have a great result regardless of the number of endorsing lawmakers if we continue to inform lawmakers that it is completely in line with the values of the U.S. Constitution, its national interest and human rights," it said.