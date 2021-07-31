Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon joins main opposition party for presidential bid (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- An San makes history with first gold medal hat trick in archery at Olympics (Kookmin Daily)

-- An San not shaken by any wind (Donga Ilbo)

-- An San shot unswayed like mountain, captures unprecedented three gold medals from archery at Olympics (Segye Times)

-- 20-year-old An San becomes Olympic legend (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon joins main opposition party, vows fair competition to win ticket for presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- An San earns hat trick with 10 points in shoot-off (Hankyoreh)

-- Magic An San: first S. Korean to earn three golds at Summer Olympics (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Kakao's Kim becomes richest person in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yet another throwing out of welfare budget (Korea Economic Daily)

