Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:46 July 31, 2021

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon joins main opposition party for presidential bid (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- An San makes history with first gold medal hat trick in archery at Olympics (Kookmin Daily)
-- An San not shaken by any wind (Donga Ilbo)
-- An San shot unswayed like mountain, captures unprecedented three gold medals from archery at Olympics (Segye Times)
-- 20-year-old An San becomes Olympic legend (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon joins main opposition party, vows fair competition to win ticket for presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- An San earns hat trick with 10 points in shoot-off (Hankyoreh)
-- Magic An San: first S. Korean to earn three golds at Summer Olympics (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kakao's Kim becomes richest person in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yet another throwing out of welfare budget (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

