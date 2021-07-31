(Olympics) Archer Kim Woo-jin eliminated in men's individual event, S. Korean sweep bid foiled
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Kim Woo-jin was knocked out in the men's individual archery event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, unable to help South Korea complete a clean sweep of gold medals in Japan.
Kim lost to Tang Chih-Chun of Chinese Taipei by the set score of 6-4 in the quarterfinals at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo. He was the last South Korean man left standing in the individual competition, with Oh Jin-hyek and Kim Je-deok long gone from the picture.
Prior to Saturday, South Korea had won all four archery gold medals at stake: the mixed team, women's team and individual, and men's team.
With the mixed team event making its Olympic debut here, this was the first opportunity for South Korea to win an unprecedented five archery gold medals at a single Olympics.
South Korea, the most dominant archery power in Olympic history, swept up four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics.
South Korea has won 27 gold medals in archery, more than all other nations combined since the start of the modern competition in 1972.
