(Olympics) S. Korean archer after upset loss: 'That's life'

"I don't appreciate the use of the word 'shocking,'" Kim said in mock anger, after losing to Tang Chih-Chun in the quarterfinals at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo. "Nothing is guaranteed in sports, and no one can predict results. That's why people watch and fall in love with sports. I am disappointed that I didn't get to show everything that I'd worked on, but I feel good right now."

