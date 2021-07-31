Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Korea wins bronze in women's sabre team fencing

19:13 July 31, 2021

CHIBA, Japan, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed bronze in the women's sabre team fencing event on Saturday for its fourth medal from the sport at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team of Kim Ji-yeon, Yoon Ji-su and Seo Ji-yeon defeated Italy 45-42 in the bronze medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, east of Tokyo. South Korea rallied from a 25-15 deficit for the dramatic win.

This is South Korea's first medal in the women's sabre team event, which made its Olympic debut in 2008.

This concludes South Korea's fencing campaign at these Olympic Games. South Korea won't have a team in the men's foil team event scheduled for Sunday.

The men's sabre team won gold on Wednesday, a day after the women's epee team won silver. The male sabre fencer Kim Jung-hwan won an individual bronze medal last Saturday.

South Korea had a gold and a bronze at the 2016 Olympics.

In this Reuters photo, Yoon Ji-su of South Korea celebrates a point against Rossella Gregorio of Italy during the bronze medal match of the women's sabre team fencing event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, Japan, on July 31, 2021. (Yonhap)

