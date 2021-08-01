Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-additional cases

Daily virus cases drop to 1,400s on fewer tests

09:48 August 01, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases retreated to the 1,400s on Sunday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but the fourth wave of infections showed no signs of slowing down despite the adoption of the toughest virus curbs in the greater Seoul area.

The country added 1,442 COVID-19 cases, including 1,386 local infections, raising the total caseload to 199,787, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The latest tally is down from 1,710 cases reported Friday and 1,539 cases Saturday.

The country added three more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 2,098. The fatality rate was 1.05 percent.

The daily caseload has remained above 1,000 since July 7 due to the resurgence in the greater Seoul area. Recently, cases elsewhere have been growing amid increased activities in the summer vacation season.

This photo taken July 31, 2021, shows Songjeong Beach in Haeundae, Busan, with a small number of people enjoying summer holidays amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK