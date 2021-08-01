Daily virus cases drop to 1,400s on fewer tests
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases retreated to the 1,400s on Sunday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but the fourth wave of infections showed no signs of slowing down despite the adoption of the toughest virus curbs in the greater Seoul area.
The country added 1,442 COVID-19 cases, including 1,386 local infections, raising the total caseload to 199,787, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The latest tally is down from 1,710 cases reported Friday and 1,539 cases Saturday.
The country added three more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 2,098. The fatality rate was 1.05 percent.
The daily caseload has remained above 1,000 since July 7 due to the resurgence in the greater Seoul area. Recently, cases elsewhere have been growing amid increased activities in the summer vacation season.
