(Olympics) Volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung makes Olympic history in epic victory vs. Japan

South Korea defeated Japan 3-2 (25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 15-25, 16-14) in Pool A action to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals. Sitting at 3-1 after four matches, South Korea will finish no lower than third in the group regardless of its result against Serbia in the final preliminary match Monday. The top four from each of the two groups will progress to the quarterfinals.

