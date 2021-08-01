Go to Contents
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault

18:33 August 01, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong captured the bronze medal in the women's vault at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, becoming the first South Korean female gymnast to reach an Olympic podium.

Yeo is now the second member of her gymnastics family to win an Olympic medal. Her father, Yeo Hong-chul, won silver in the men's vault in 1996.

The junior Yeo scored 14.733 points on average after two vaults. She posted 15.333 points with her first vault and 14.133 with her second attempt at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo.

South Korean gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong performs during the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Aug. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

