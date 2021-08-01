N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea-U.S. military exercise will cloud inter-Korean relations
20:37 August 01, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned Sunday that the annual summertime military exercise between South Korea and the United States will cloud the future of inter-Korean relations.
In a statement released via the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong said the North will closely watch whether the South will push ahead with the drills.
