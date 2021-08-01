(Olympics) S. Korea beats Dominican Republic in baseball with 9th inning rally
By Yoo Jee-ho
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Dominican Republic 4-3 in the first round game in the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament on Sunday.
Captain Kim Hyun-soo delivered the game-winning hit off Luis Castillo at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, as South Korea advanced to the next stage of the double elimination tournament.
South Korea trailed 3-1 going into the ninth but Park Hae-min and Lee Jung-hoo each delivered run-scoring hits to tie the game. That set the stage for Kim, who lined the walk-off hit over the outstretched arm of the right fielder Julio Rodriguez.
