(Olympics) Gymnast wins vault bronze to join her father, high jumper sets record
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean artistic gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong joined her father as an Olympic medalist on Sunday, winning bronze in the women's vault in Tokyo a quarter century after Yeo Hong-chul's silver medal in the men's vault in Atlanta.
Yeo Seo-jeong scored 14.733 points on average after two vaults for her bronze, the first Olympic medal by a South Korean female gymnast. She and her father are the first father-daughter duo from South Korea to have won Olympic medals.
South Korea has won a medal every day since the competition began on July 24.
Though he didn't win a medal himself, high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok set a national record with 2.35 meters during the final at Olympic Stadium while finishing in fourth place. It's the best performance by a South Korean athlete in an Olympic track and field event.
There was drama in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, where South Korea walked off on the Dominican Republic 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning of the team's first round game of the baseball tournament.
Captain Kim Hyun-soo delivered the game-winning hit with two outs, as the offense that had been dormant for eight innings exploded in a hurry.
South Korea now has five gold, four silver and eight bronze medals as the competition enters the final week. South Korea is in eighth place in the gold medal count.
