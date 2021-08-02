(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 2)

An's achievement is all the more meaningful because she has made it despite misogynistic attacks made against her. Regrettably, she has become the target of online abuse from certain men since she grabbed her second gold in the women's team event July 25. Some male internet users flooded her social media account with hate speech. They called her a "feminist" because of her short hair, attendance at a women's university and past use of online slang with "anti-male undertones."