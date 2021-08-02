Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gymnast Yeo flies like father, becomes 'star' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- First medal from women's vault following her father (Kookmin Daily)
-- Delta variant hits globe, infections double in month (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gender issues shake presidential election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's 'naeronambul' idea of press freedom (Segye Times)
-- Same things become more expensive, the inconvenient truth behind convenient apps (Chosun Ilbo)
-- My home's 'jeonse' price to soar by 250 mln won, how am I supposed to make the money without theft? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party leader's fact-check team preemptively responds to negative campaign against Yoon (Hankyoreh)
-- 2 out of 3 violators of anti-graft law are journalists, educators (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Multiple home owners to be bombarded with taxes if they do not sell properties by 2023 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- No. of manufacturing firms with operating profit of over 1 tln won hits record high amid pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korean exports hit new all-time high in July (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- More young Koreans in hospital amid raging delta, lack of vaccines (Korea Herald)
-- More young people being infected with COVID-19 (Korea Times)
