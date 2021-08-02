Korean-language dailies

-- Gymnast Yeo flies like father, becomes 'star' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- First medal from women's vault following her father (Kookmin Daily)

-- Delta variant hits globe, infections double in month (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gender issues shake presidential election (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party's 'naeronambul' idea of press freedom (Segye Times)

-- Same things become more expensive, the inconvenient truth behind convenient apps (Chosun Ilbo)

-- My home's 'jeonse' price to soar by 250 mln won, how am I supposed to make the money without theft? (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party leader's fact-check team preemptively responds to negative campaign against Yoon (Hankyoreh)

-- 2 out of 3 violators of anti-graft law are journalists, educators (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Multiple home owners to be bombarded with taxes if they do not sell properties by 2023 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- No. of manufacturing firms with operating profit of over 1 tln won hits record high amid pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

