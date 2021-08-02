Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Lotte Fine Chemical Q2 net profit up 75.4 pct. to 114 bln won

09:45 August 02, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 114 billion won (US$99 million), up 75.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 53.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 33.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 43.8 percent to 421.7 billion won.

The operating profit was 2.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK