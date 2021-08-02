Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Red Velvet #K-pop

K-pop act Red Velvet set to return this month with new music

10:13 August 02, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Five-piece girl group Red Velvet will release a new EP in mid-August, the first new album in nearly two years, its management agency said Monday.

The group's upcoming album "Queendom," which carries six tracks, will drop globally at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16, according to SM Entertainment.

In line with the release, Red Velvet will host a virtual fan meet the following day. The physical album will hit shelves the same day, with preorders set to start this week.

This compilation photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows members of K-pop act Red Velvet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The upcoming album is the group's first album since "The ReVe Festival Final" released in December 2019.

Red Velvet -- consisting of members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri -- have released summer hits like "Red Flavor," "Power Up" and "Umpah Umpah."

Most recently, members Wendy and Joy released solo projects titled "Like Water" and "Hello," respectively.

This image, provided by SM Entertainment, shows the album cover for K-pop act Red Velvet's upcoming EP "Queendom." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK