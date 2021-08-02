Hyundai's July sales fall 2.4 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 2.4 percent last month from a year earlier as a global chip shortage weighed on vehicle production and sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 309,901 vehicles in July, down from 317,403 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 23 percent to 59,856 units from 77,381 as a lack of semiconductor parts affected production during the same period, while overseas sales rose 4.2 percent to 250,045 from 240,022, it said.
From January to July, sales climbed 22 percent to 2.34 million autos from 1.92 million units in the year-ago period.
Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles this year, 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year.
