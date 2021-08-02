Renault Samsung's July sales up 24 pct on robust exports
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales rose 24 percent last month from a year earlier on strong exports of its SUV models.
The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 11,033 vehicles in July, up from 8,923 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 21 percent to 4,958 units from 6,301 during the same period, while exports more than doubled to 6,075 units from 2,622 on strong demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, it said.
From January to July, its sales declined 13 percent to 66,959 autos from 76,588 units during the same period of last year.
French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
