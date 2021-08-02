GM Korea's July sales dip 45 pct on parts shortage
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Monday its sales fell 45 percent last month from a year earlier due to parts shortages and the extended COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 19,215 vehicles in July, down from 34,632 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 30 percent to 4,886 units last month from 6,988 the previous year, while exports dropped 48 percent to 14,329 autos from 27,644 over the cited period, it said.
"Lack of semiconductor parts affected vehicle production and sales last month," the statement said.
From January to July, its sales were down 13 percent to 173,998 autos from 200,670 units in the year-ago period.
The Detroit carmaker has three Korean plants -- two in Bupyeong and one in Changwon -- whose combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.
