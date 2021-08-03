Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Name of new 'God of Vault' is Shin Jae-hwan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shin Jae-hwan wins surprise gold in men's vault (Kookmin Daily)
-- Shin Jae-hwan flies as emperor of vault (Donga Ilbo)
-- 20 pct of listed small and medium-sized businesses become zombie firms due to COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New 'God of vault' Shin Jae-hwan leaps to gold (Segye Times)
-- Shin Jae-hwan flies over Tokyo with metal pin in waist (Chosun Ilbo)
-- New God of vault (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Only 2 out of 100 fathers use paternity leave (Hankyoreh)
-- Shin Jae-hwan, new God of vault (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 4.91 mln employees only do part-time jobs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- War of investment in startup firms, big companies also stand in line (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Heat takes toll on prices of staples (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Underlying conditions ignored in COVID-19 vaccine plan (Korea Herald)
-- Gymnast Shin wins gold medal in men's vault (Korea Times)
