(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 3)

However, the administration under President Moon Jae-in is going in the opposite direction. The budget for the purchase of the fighter jets was reduced by 92 billion won to appropriate the money for this year's second extra budget for COVID-19 relief. The Air Force marked the operational deployment of the stealth fighter jets in a confidential ceremony. Not only Moon, but also the defense minister did not attend the ceremony welcoming the arrival of the country's first two F-35A fighter jets in March 2019.