(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 3)

Even as opposition to the dangerous move by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) to press ahead with a revision to the Media Arbitration Act spreads, the Blue House keeps mum. Given the comparisons to "guidelines on news reports" during the military dictatorships, the time has come for President Moon Jae-in to make his position clear. If he chooses to remain silent about the DP's attempt to restrict the people's right to know and gag the press, that translates into his approval of the amendment.