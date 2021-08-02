Go to Contents
Korea Investment Holdings Q2 net profit down 21.7 pct. to 301.1 bln won

16:15 August 02, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 301.1 billion won (US$261.6 million), down 21.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 342.4 billion won, down 14.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 17.9 percent to 4.5 trillion won.

The operating profit was 4.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
