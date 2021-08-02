Ex-Foreign Minister Kang likely to join Ewha Womans Univ. for teaching job
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Former Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is in talks with Ewha Womans University to join the school's faculty as a chair-professor, sources said Monday.
"The hiring process has been going on," and the final decision will be made as early as next week, an official at the university said.
She served as the first foreign minister under President Moon Jae-in and was the country's first woman to lead the ministry. She served in the position for three years and eight months after her appointment in June 2017. She resigned in February.
In the early stages of her career, Kang worked at the Korean Broadcasting System's news bureau and lectured at universities.
In 1998, she joined the ministry as the acting senior research officer of the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security.
Kang, 66, is known for her experience in human rights and global assistance at the United Nations, having held high-level positions at the intergovernmental organization for many years.
Kang was appointed by then U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan as deputy high commissioner for human rights in 2006. She also worked as a senior policy adviser both for former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and Antonio Guterres, the current secretary general.
