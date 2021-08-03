(Olympics) schedule-Day 12
TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Wednesday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Baseball (Yokohama Baseball Stadium)
Semifinals vs. Japan (7 p.m.)
- Canoeing (Sea Forest Waterway)
Men's K-1 200m, heats and quarterfinals (9:30 a.m. / 11:32 a.m.)
- Cycling (Izu Velodrome)
Women's Keirin, heats (4:10 p.m.)
- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Women's 10m platform, heats (3 p.m.)
- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Women's first round (7:30 p.m.)
- Handball (Yoyogi National Stadium)
Women's quarterfinals vs. Sweden (5 p.m.)
- Sport climbing (Aomi Urban Sports Park)
Women's combined: speed, bouldering and lead qualification (5 p.m. / 6 p.m. / 9:10 p.m.)
- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium)
Men's team, semifinals vs. China (2:30 p.m.)
- Volleyball (Ariake Arena)
Women's quarterfinals vs. Turkey (9 a.m.)
- Wrestling (Makuhari Messe Hall A)
Men's Greco-Roman 67kg, repechage, bronze medal match and final (11 a.m.)
(END)