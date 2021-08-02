Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Korea to face Japan in baseball semifinals

23:02 August 02, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's path to its second straight Olympic baseball gold medal will go through Japan on Wednesday.

Japan defeated the United States 7-6 in extra innings to progress to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament Monday at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, South Korea hammered Israel 11-1 to reach the semifinals first.

South Korean players celebrate their 11-1 victory over Israel in the teams' second-round game at the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 2, 2021. (Yonhap)

The semifinal game is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Yokohama Stadium.

A win will send South Korea to the gold medal game scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. However, in the complicated double elimination tournament, a loss doesn't mean the end of the tournament for South Korea.

In that case, South Korea will drop to the loser's bracket and face the winner of earlier repechage games in the other semifinal game.

The winner of that contest will reach the gold medal game, and the losing team will be relegated to the bronze medal game.

In this Reuters photo, Hideto Asamura of Japan (L) is greeted by teammates after scoring a run against the United States in the bottom of the fifth inning of the teams' second-round game at the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 2, 2021. (Yonhap)

