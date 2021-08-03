Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #land speculation

Military civilian worker indicted over land speculation allegations

11:36 August 03, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- A civilian worker for the military was indicted on suspicion of using insider information for real estate speculation, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The indictment came after 22 military-related people were investigated for real estate speculation suspicions after a massive speculation scandal involving the state housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), sparked public fury.

The 21 others were cleared of charges, the ministry said.

The indicted civilian worker was accused of buying around 4,000 square meters of land in 2016 adjacent to a military base to be shut down for the construction of a new town in the city of Goyang, northwest of Seoul.

He worked at an office in charge of managing military facilities at the time of the land transaction.

Police officers move materials they seized from the office of a municipal government employee at the city hall of Gwangmyeong, south of Seoul, on March 15, 2021, as part of a widening investigation into suspicious land deals by government officials and public sector workers. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK