(Olympics) Moon congratulates gymnast, badminton team on Olympic medals
15:16 August 03, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent congratulatory messages Tuesday to a South Korean gymnast and badminton team for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
In a message for Shin Jea-hwan, the gold medalist in men's vault, Moon praised him for glorifying the country through his win.
He delivered a separate message to Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong, who bagged the bronze in the women's doubles badminton event.
Moon recalled their final match in the Olympics against their compatriots -- Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan.
All four South Korean players did their best in the "beautiful game," he added.
