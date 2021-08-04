(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 4)

Gov. Lee argued that it was against the spirit of the Constitution to exclude rich people and high income earners, who pay more taxes, from the relief package. But he has drawn criticism from both ruling and opposition lawmakers who have accused him of trying to mobilize his province's budget to rally his supporters behind his leftist causes and boost his presidential bid. His move has also raised the question about fairness because there is no reason to allow only his province universal relief provision. Lee should retract his populist scheme immediately.

(END)