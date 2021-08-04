(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 4)

Korea has a long way to go. Only 13.9 percent of the people have received their second shots so far. The stunningly slow vaccination pace -- 104th in the world -- originated from a critical mismatch between demand and supply. The government plans to give booster shots with vaccines it ordered for 100 million persons, but does not have any plan to get additional vaccines for next year. The government only reiterates it is in the early stages of negotiation with global vaccine producers.