SK Innovation swings to profits in Q2
08:08 August 04, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 415.9 billion won (US$362.2 million), shifting from a loss of 345.8 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 506.5 billion, compared with a loss of 456.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 55.9 percent to 11.11 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
