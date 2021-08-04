Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball

11:34 August 04, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea stunned Turkey in five sets in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday, with its captain and greatest player keeping alive hopes of winning her first medal.

Kim Yeon-koung carried South Korea on her back with 28 points, as the 13th-ranked South Korea beat the fourth-ranked Turkey 3-2 (17-25, 25-17, 28-26, 18-25, 15-13) at Ariake Arena.

In Friday's semifinals, South Korea will face the winner of the Brazil-Russian Olympic Committee quarterfinal match.

South Korean players celebrate a point against Turkey in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Aug. 4, 2021. (Yonhap)
Kim Yeon-koung of South Korea (L) hits a spike against Turkey in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Aug. 4, 2021. (Yonhap)
Park Jeong-ah of South Korea (R) hits a spike against Turkey in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Aug. 4, 2021. (Yonhap)

