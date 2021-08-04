Huchemsfinechemical Q2 net income up 161.5 pct. to 26.4 bln won
13:51 August 04, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- HuchemsfinechemicalCorp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 26.4 billion won (US$23.1 million), up 161.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 27.2 billion won, up 60.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 71.2 percent to 213.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)