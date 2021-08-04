Go to Contents
Dongwon F&B Q2 net profit up 86.5 pct. to 15.2 bln won

14:45 August 04, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon F&B Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 15.2 billion won (US$13.3 million), up 86.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 26.5 percent on-year to 20.9 billion won. Revenue increased 7 percent to 810 billion won.

The operating profit was 1.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
