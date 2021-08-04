Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Korea loses to China in men's team table tennis at Tokyo Olympics

16:59 August 04, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost in straight sets to China in the semifinals of the men's table tennis team competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

In the semifinals held at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in the Japanese capital, the South Korean team of Jeoung Young-sik, Lee Sang-su and Jang Woo-jin was overwhelmed by the Chinese trio of Xu Xin, Ma Long and Fan Zhendong 3-0.

Jeoung and Lee were beaten by Xu and Ma 3-0 (5-11, 5-11, 8-11) in the opening doubles match.

Then South Korea dropped the next two singles matches. Jang was down to Fan 3-0 (7-11, 9-11, 14-16) and Lee lost to Ma 3-2 (9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 15-13, 6-11).

South Korea will face either Japan or Germany for the bronze medal Friday.

South Korea's Lee Sang-su (L) and Jeoung Young-sik (C) compete in the semifinals of the men's team table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo on Aug. 4, 2021. (Yonhap)

