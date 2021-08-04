Go to Contents
S. Korea to develop new frigate with domestic technologies

17:28 August 04, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided to acquire a new frigate with improved anti-aircraft and survival capabilities through domestic research and development, the arms procurement agency said Wednesday.

The defense project promotion committee held a videoconference and approved the plan for the 3.5 trillion won (US$3.1 billion) Ulsan-class Batch IV project, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

"The project is expected to enhance the military's maritime operational capabilities, as well as contribute to securing up-to-date technologies and creating jobs," the agency said in a release.

The total budget for the program, which will run from 2023-2032, is subject to review and confirmation following a feasibility study.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. is currently developing South Korea's new 3,500-ton frigates under the Ulsan-class Batch III project that began in 2016.

During Wednesday's meeting, the committee also decided to change the lead developer for the upgrade of light torpedoes from the state-run Agency for Defense Development to a local company.

The change is expected to help the local defense industry enhance its capabilities to conduct various research projects, the agency said.

Seen in this file photo is the South Korean Navy's new 2,800-ton frigate, the Daejeon, whose launching ceremony was held at its manufacturer Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.'s Okpo shipyard on the southern island of Geoje on May 3, 2021. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
