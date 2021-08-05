Blinken reaffirms U.S. commitment to denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored his country's commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a regional forum attended by the top diplomats of 17 other countries, including South Korea, the State Department said Wednesday.
The top U.S. diplomat also reaffirmed U.S. support for the countries in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He pledged continued U.S. support for a free and open Mekong subregion and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the State Department said of Blinken's participation in the virtual East Asia Summit (EAS).
"He also stressed the critical role international cooperation plays in combating cybercrime, especially in consideration of the global rise in ransomware incidents," it added in a press release.
The EAS is an annual forum, led by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). It involves eight other countries, including Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and Russia.
The State Department earlier said Blinken will urge ASEAN members to fully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea during this week's ASEAN related fora that include ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), attended by 26 countries, including North Korea.
A senior department official has said the U.S. expected North Korea to take part in the ARF has it done so in the past, but that Blinken had no immediate plans to engage with his North Korean counterpart.
The U.S. has repeatedly reached out to the reclusive North since President Joe Biden took office in January, but Pyongyang remains unresponsive to U.S. overtures.
North Korea, however, reopened its direct communication lines with South Korea last week, prompting hopes that the country may return to dialogue with the U.S. in the near future.
The North has stayed away from dialogue with the U.S. since leader Kim Jong-un held an unproductive summit with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February 2019.
