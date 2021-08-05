Korean-language dailies

-- Misogyny is misused in politics (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Presidential candidates competing to pour out housing-related policies (Kookmin Daily)

-- Miracle in Tokyo (Donga Ilbo)

-- They were desperate to win (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Global novel coronavirus infections surpass 200 mln (Segye Times)

-- Kim Yeon-koung was the beginning and the end (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 60 ruling party lawmakers agree to postpone S. Korea-U.S. military exercise (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Most foreign residents excluded from latest pandemic relief funds (Hankyoreh)

-- Ahead of presidential election, government's key economic policies remain adrift (Hankook Ilbo)

-- More than 600,000 cryptocurrency investors in fear of digital currency trade regulations slated for Sept. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Koreans invest 100 tln won in foreign stocks (Korea Economic Daily)

