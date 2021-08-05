Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Misogyny is misused in politics (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential candidates competing to pour out housing-related policies (Kookmin Daily)
-- Miracle in Tokyo (Donga Ilbo)
-- They were desperate to win (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Global novel coronavirus infections surpass 200 mln (Segye Times)
-- Kim Yeon-koung was the beginning and the end (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 60 ruling party lawmakers agree to postpone S. Korea-U.S. military exercise (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Most foreign residents excluded from latest pandemic relief funds (Hankyoreh)
-- Ahead of presidential election, government's key economic policies remain adrift (Hankook Ilbo)
-- More than 600,000 cryptocurrency investors in fear of digital currency trade regulations slated for Sept. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Koreans invest 100 tln won in foreign stocks (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- At this Olympics, it's not just about winning, losing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon urges caution in planning South Korea-U.S. military drills (Korea Herald)
-- Korea beats Turkey to reach semifinals in volleyball (Korea Times)
