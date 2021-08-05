(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 5)

A year ago today, the Moon jae-in administration hurriedly vowed to supply 130,000 units of apartment to help control soaring real estate prices. But that promise is turning into a pipe dream. The government's promise to build apartments on the sites of the Taeneung golf course and the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi can hardly be put into action in the face of strong opposition from residents. Its plan to supply more public apartments for rent also is going nowhere. DP candidates' unrealistic promises cannot be realized. They should ease stifling regulations on the housing market and scrap anti-market real estate policies favored by liberal administrations. That might actually work.

