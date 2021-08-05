Go to Contents
S. Korea, U.S. agree to expand cybersecurity cooperation

09:11 August 05, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to strengthen cooperation in responding to growing global cybersecurity threats as they held a joint defense committee meeting on information and communications technology, the defense ministry said Thursday.

During the inaugural session of the U.S.-ROK ICT Cooperation Committee, held via a videoconference Wednesday, they also agreed to set up various information sharing systems to boost combined combat capabilities by securing a better interoperability, according to the ministry.

"To maintain a firm combined readiness posture, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including weapons systems," the ministry said in a release.

The ministry said the meeting will be held every year to continue policy coordination in the ICT sector.

In this photo, provided by the defense ministry, Han Hyun-soo, chief of the ministry's Office of Planning & Coordination, poses for a photo during the first U.S.-ROK ICT Cooperation Committee session on Aug. 4, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

